Disrupted supply: 15 longhouses to receive water tanks soon

SIBU: Fifteen longhouses along Jalan Kanowit-Julau-Durin here would receive water tanks soon, said Penghulu Kunsu Belayong.

Moreover, he said 631 water tanks would also be distributed to the longhouses in Dudong state constituency in January next year.

“The people should be grateful to Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong for his help in getting these water tanks for the longhouses,” he said in a statement yesterday.

In August this year, some 20 chieftains of longhouses along Jalan Kanowit-Julau-Durin approached Wong for assistance, informing him that the changing of water pipes from Mile 10 to Mile 16 sections of the road had severely disrupted the water supply to longhouse residents there.

Later that month, Wong accompanied these chieftains to meet the officers at the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) and subsequently, letters were written to the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Utilities Dato Alice Jawang and the director of JBALB Sarawak, Chang Kuet Shian.

One suggested solution was to supply water tanks, which they could use to store water at night when the supply was available.

It is stated that around two weeks ago, Wong had been given the list of longhouses that would receive the water tanks supplied by the Ministry of Utilities.

