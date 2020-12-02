Inaugural meeting of Special Council on MA63

KUALA LUMPUR: Committee members of the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) convened for its inaugural meeting today.

Describing that the meeting objectives were fulfilled, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said the Council members and the Terms of References were also endorsed during the meeting.

The council also approved the formation of three committees which would be dealing with matters on constitution and equal status; security and illegal immigrants issues; and socio-economic matters, including the implementation of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

The Council consists of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Chairman, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and his Sarawak counterpart Datuk Abang Johari Openg, and eight senior cabinet ministers, including Ongkili as Secretary, and assisted by his deputy, Datuk Hajjah Hanifah Hajar Taib.

Ongkili added that also in the Council are the Chief Secretary to the Government, Sabah and Sarawak State Secretaries, the Attorney Generals of both federal and the two East Malaysian states, several senior civil servants and academicians.

“(Council) members were briefed on the latest development on the actions taken pertaining to MA63, as well as on the decisions made by the previous Cabinet Committee,” said Ongkili.

Ongkili said that 17 out of the 21 issues identified by the Council had been considered in detail, and the remaining four were still under deliberation.

“Of the 17, three are considered solved, namely timber export duties and forest products for Sabah, the issue of Sipadan and Ligitan Islands in Sabah and forestry issues.

“The remaining 14 other points, which include the gas, labour, stamp duties among others, needed further deliberations as it involves amendments on laws and regulations. For now, the MA63 special committee report will not be made public as the outcome of deliberations between the states and the federal governments are yet to be fully settled.

“However, the states and federal may disclose reports or key matters agreed by all parties,” he said.

The Cabinet had, on September 9, agreed to the formation of the Special Council on MA63 and it was announced by Muhyiddin during the Malaysia Day celebration in Sibu, Sarawak on September 16.