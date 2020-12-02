Lubuk Lemba voluntary firefighters receive uniforms

SARIKEI: Lubuk Lemba voluntary firefighters based at Rumah Nyuka, Bayong, Ulu Sarikei received uniforms on Monday.

Fire and Rescue Department Sarawak safety section assistant director Mohamad Fauzi Moht Kifli handed over the uniforms as a gesture of appreciation and encouragement to the volunteers for their invaluable service to the community.

He reminded them to be prepared for any eventuality, particularly during the landas season.

Mohamad Fauzi said most places in Sarawak are expected to record

above-average rainfall, which could trigger floods, landslides, and other disasters.

He advised the volunteers to work closely with the Sarikei Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) to ensure the safety of the people who might be affected by such

disasters.

Among those present at the ceremony were head of operations management and station senior fire superintendent II John Sagun; Bomba auxiliary and volunteers management section senior assistant fire superintendent Maizan Abdul Majid, and Sarikei Bomba chief Mahmudin Narudin.