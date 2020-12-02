‘Monolob’ ritual at Mount Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: A ‘Monolob’ ritual, which was performed by a group of indigenous people at Timpohon gate today, marked the 20th anniversary of Kinabalu Park being recognised as a World Heritage Site.

The Monolob is normally performed at the end of the year, to ensure the safety of visitors, climbers and people in the Mount Kinabalu area.

Mount Kinabalu Customary Holders Council chairman Johnny Ghani who led the ritual today, said the ritual would be shared online, to allow the other indigenous community members and interested parties to witness.

The Monolob ritual was held at Timpohon gate, the entrance of the Mount Kinabalu trail for about 15 minutes.

The event was also shared as part of a webinar dubbed “Celebration of Kinabalu Park being recognised as a World Heritage site”.

