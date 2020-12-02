Nanta makes animated appearance in Upin & Ipin episode

KUCHING (Dec 2): Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi called his special appearance in the local popular short animated series Upin & Ipin Season 14 an interesting experience, and an honour for him and the ministry to participate in.

“To me, it is an honour to be involved in the Upin & Ipin animated series, which is popular not only among children but adults.

“Even though I was given a cartoon character, I see this as an honour because the most important thing is the objective that we want to convey to the people, in the episode of ‘Barang Baik, Barang Kita’ in Upin & Ipin Season 14,” he said when contacted today.

Nanta, who is also Kapit MP, said KPDNHEP had long been involved with the producer Les’ Copaque through the television animated series Upin & Ipin in advocating to the public on KPDNHEP programmes, especially the Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign and Malaysian Sales Campaign.

However, Upin & Ipin Season 14 is the official involvement of Les’ Copaque in the KPDNHEP team to conduct public advocacy programmes.

According to Nanta, the Upin & Ipin animation was chosen because KPDNHEP felt that the spirit of love for Malaysian-made goods should be sown at an early age.

“We want to create awareness from a young age by approaching consumers through the family institution, through characters better known as Malaysians among children and adults.

“Therefore, KPDNHEP will use any channel or method that it thinks can convey the message to the people, and one of method is the animated series Upin & Ipin,” he said.

As such Upin & Ipin Season 14, which goes on for about 17 minutes, uses the advertising slogan ‘Barang Baik, Barang Kita’ which aims to promote products made in Malaysia.

In the episode, Nanta had a one-minute appearance where he spoke about Malaysian-made products.

Nanta said KPDNHEP wants to ensure that the Buy Malaysian Goods Campaign succeeded in line with the RM20 million allocation under the 2021 Budget to continue the campaign as well as the Malaysian Sales Campaign.

The purpose of the two campaigns, he said, was to help revive the Malaysian economy post-Covid-19.

“If we are successful in both these campaigns it means that Malaysian-made products are bought and used by consumers. At least there is consistent demand, which indirectly guarantees the continuity of production and businesses relating to Malaysian goods.

“In this way, the businesses can be protected, and will not be too affected by the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO), which means the businesses do not need to be closed or go bankrupt,” he said.