‘New airport, roads boost for farmers, tourism’

MIRI: The proposed Lawas new airport and upcoming road infrastructure development will be a boost for rural farmers in marketing their agriculture products and tourism in Lawas District, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Every settlement from Lawas town all the way to Ba Kelalan will be linked to the road network which will also connect it to Limbang, Baram and Miri through the alternative road by-passing Brunei while Limbang and Lawas would also be connected by the coastal highway passing through Brunei.

Apart from catering for demand of tourism, the airport will boost the district’s exports of crops, livestock and fish, complementing the upcoming Lawas collection, processing and packaging centre (CPPC).

“You must act now and talk to Agriculture Department on the crops or products to be developed as the CPPC will need large quantity of raw materials to be marketed on your behalf,” Awang Tengah told the local community.

Crops or products mapping has been undertaken by the department to showcase the different soil types and climate of the respective areas in the district, including the fertile lands of Trusan, Merapok and Ba Kelalan highlands.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, said this when officiating at the Trusan Zone AgroCop and Agro Bank Zakat disbursement ceremony at Kampung Trusan community hall in Lawas yesterday.

Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) would be developing the critical road infrastructure, including upgrading the Briwan-Long Tengoa road and other spur roads linking it to Trusan Township. NRDA will also build Trusan sub-district building and its landmark as the fruit basket of the district and a government mini-service centre in Long Tuan.

Awang Tengah, who is also NRDA chairman, said a plan for Trusan is needed to streamline development in the district.

His ministry will also build Anjung Usahawan in Trusan for local entrepreneurs to trade and process their products while the proposed new Lawas airport has been re-sited near to an area nearby, making way for a 5km-buffer zone for a proposed multi-billion integrated oil refinery complex in Kuala Lawas.

“We have re-sited it to a place which is near to Trusan, Sundar and Awat-Awat. And this airport can also cater for agriculture and livestock products to be marketed outside Lawas apart from catering for tourism.

Apart from connecting Limbang and Lawas to Miri, the proposed alternative road will also connect both districts to the road network at Mulu, providing a second link bypassing Brunei.