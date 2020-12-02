Possibly lower prices for Sarawakians to buy Petros LPG? Let’s wait and see, says Abang Johari

KUCHING (Dec 2): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg did not dismiss the possibility of newly-launched liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder tanks by Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) being sold at a lower price for Sarawakians.

“Over time, if it is more efficient in terms of transportation, I think we can reduce the price corresponding to the cost of retail. At the moment, it will be sold at the same price (as other brands) which is RM26.60 per cylinder.

“We will see how it goes. Today we just launched it, ‘tunggu dulu’ (wait first),” he said when met by reporters after the launch of Petros LPG at Kubah Ria today.

Abang Johari was asked if the Petros LPG cylinders will be sold cheaper to Sarawakians since it was made in the state.

He explained that the price is now fixed at RM26.60 per cylinder for households because LPG cylinders are subsidised by the government.

He also said the cost per cylinder was actually more than RM50 (per cylinder tank) with 50 per cent of the cost absorbed by the government.

“The cost of transportation in rural areas is already quite high, that is why the price is high there. If the cost of transportation is less, then the public still can get it at the price of RM26.60,” he said.

Meanwhile, Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said the launch of Petros LPG delivers the intent of the Distribution of Gas Ordinance 2016, to ensure an adequate, reliable, quality, efficient, affordable and safe gas supply for domestic consumers in the state.

He said that the Ministry of Utilities (MoU) welcomes and will facilitate Petros’ role as domestic gas aggregator and implementer of the Sarawak Gas Masterplan, both of which requires a multisector regulatory framework.

“One of the main objectives of the Ministry is to ensure that subsidised LPG truly benefits the right gas consumers. Especially for rural households where distribution costs have escalated LPG cylinder prices and created a disproportionate urban rural pricing gap.

“Untargeted use of LPG subsidies and the urban rural pricing gap for household LPG are two areas where MoU will strengthen efforts towards with enforcement and stakeholder engagement,” he said.