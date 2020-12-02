Pustaka Miri holds Customer Day to promote better interaction with local community

MIRI: Pustaka Negeri Sarawak, Miri (Pustaka Miri) held its Customer Day at the Multipurpose Hall of PPR Sungai Rai on Nov 29, aimed at promoting better interaction with the community of Sungai Rait.

Organised in collaboration with the Sarawak Social Development Council, Miri National Unity and National Integration Department and KRT PPR Sungai Rait, the event featured various interesting programmes specially arranged for the participations of the local residents.

Among the programmes were Sarawakiana Series exhibitions, walk-in Reading Seeds programme and membership drive.

Open from 8.30am to 5pm, the Customer Day attracted 250 members of the public and registered 45 new members of Pustaka.

The registration was free of charge and open to everyone aged four years and above. Those who registered on the spot received special merchandise.

“As registered member, every member can borrow up to 10 books at any one time for two weeks, renewable via online, by phone or at the service counters.

“Members also have the privilege of using the printing services, access to online databases and free internet or WiFi service in the library, among others,” said a statement by Pustaka Miri yesterday.

For more information, call Pustaka at 085-422 525 or e-mail to [email protected]