Sabah to roll out E-Culture Sabah mobile apps in Jan

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Cultural Board will roll-out its E-Culture Sabah mobile application, developed in collaboration with Alpha Graphic Mobile Apps Developer, on January 1 next year.

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin said the application development for the Android operating system has been completed while the development for Apple iOS will be fully ready by the end of December.

He said the free application allows the public, particularly researchers, students in higher learning institutions, school pupils and local tourists to know and learn about the culture of Sabah’s ethnics on the go.

“The application displays information about the ethnicities and cultures found in Sabah. This information is presented in the form of a compact and easy-to-understand infographic covering seven cultural introductions.

“It includes the history and ethnic background; hereditary customs; beliefs, practices and taboos; traditional musical instruments and dances; traditional ethnic costumes; traditional food and ethnic languages,” he said at the launching ceremony, here today.

Jafry said information on 23 ethnic groups in Sabah has been added in the application and users could also learn the basics of Sabah ethnic languages using the audio files provided.

He added users can also fill their time by playing the mini puzzle game included in the application.

