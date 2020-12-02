Sarawak’s Petros brand LPG launched, to be distributed next year

KUCHING (Dec 2): Sarawak marked a historic moment today with the launch of its very own liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros).

The Petros brand LPG will soon be a fixture at homes, businesses and industries in the state with the distribution of these gas cylinders starting with Kuching and Samarahan next year.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who officiated the launch, said each 14kg gas cylinder will be sold at RM26.60.

“We are giving around 50 per cent subsidy for the Petros LPG as I was told that the original price is actually around RM50.

“The Petros LPG will be sold at RM26.60 per 14kg cylinder as it is a controlled item under the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs,” he said at the launch held at Kubah Ria today.

