State govt mulling gas distribution system for Kuching, Kota Samarahan

KUCHING (Dec 2): A plan is in the works to implement a gas distribution system for houses, commercial businesses and industries in Kuching and Samarahan.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the system will be similar to the piped gas grid the Gas Distribution Systems in Bintulu and Miri.

“This is something which cannot take place ‘kinek kinek’ (immediately). It takes time, it is in the planning stage. It is something I want to do but I cannot reveal (more details about it) yet.

“I can reassure you that we are doing this in order for Sarawak to have very efficient distribution of LPG (liquefied petroleum gas). Everyone needs it,” he said when met by reporters after the launch of Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros) LPG cylinders at Kubah Ria today.

The gas distribution matter was revealed by the chief minister in his speech, as he spoke about 60 per cent of Malaysia’s gas reserves being found in Sarawak.

He had said that it was for this reason that Petros was established in order for the state to be involved in this industry since Sarawak is now the largest gas producer in the country.

Meanwhile, Petros chairman Tan Sri Hamid Bugo who spoke earlier said Petros this year supplied gas to over continued 25,000 households through its piped gas grid operated by wholly-owned subsidiary Sarawak Gas Distribution Sdn Bhd.

Over 1,500 commercial businesses and industries are also served by its Gas Distribution Systems in Bintulu and Miri, he added.