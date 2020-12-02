Warning of heavy rain in several states

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 2): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a yellow-level weather alert, warning that heavy rain can be expected in several states until tomorrow.

The rain has been forecast for Perlis; Kedah; Penang; Perak (Hulu Perak); Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai) and Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus and Kuala Terengganu), it said in a statement.

It also said that heavy rain can be expected in Terengganu (Hulu Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman) and Pahang (Jerantut, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin) from tomorrow to Saturday.

In a later statement, MetMalaysia said thunderstorms and strong winds can be expected in Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, the interior of Pahang, western Sabah and Sarawak and the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Labuan in the evening and early part of the night during the period.

It said the heavy rain can trigger flash floods in low-lying areas and cause structural damage.

“North-easterly winds at speeds of 50 km per hour to 60 km per hour and waves as high as 4.5 metres can occur in the waters off Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang during the period.

“These can cause an overflow of seawater along the coast and river mouths in the areas,” it said. – Bernama