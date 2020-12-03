140,883 SMEs participate in e-commerce platforms as at September

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 140,883 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) have participated in e-commerce platforms as at September 2020 compared with 42,620 SMEs in 2019.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said through the implementation of the National e-Commerce Strategic Roadmap (NESR) aimed at accelerating the implementation of e-commerce among entrepreneurs, there had been a significant increase in the participation of SMEs in e-commerce.

“The increase in online businesses can also be seen from the Companies Commission of Malaysia’s SSM) statistics. A total of 85,901 online companies and businesses had been registered up to Sept 30 this year compared to 76,443 online companies and businesses registered for the whole of 2019.

“The highest number of registrations was in July 2020 which involved 17,254 online companies and businesses,” he told the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

He was replying to questions from Datuk Ahmad Maslan (BN-Pontian) who asked to state the development of e-commerce during the Covid-19 outbreak and the ministry’s new programmes to intensify e-commerce activities especially among Bumiputera entrepreneurs.

In addition to the existing programmes, Wan Junaidi said the ministry had also designed and implemented new programmes to further enhance e-commerce adoption by entrepreneurs, especially Bumiputera entrepreneurs.

He said among the new programmes were the Online Onboarding Coaching Program (E-Board), Tekun Online Marketing and Tekun’s collaborations with Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation. — Bernama