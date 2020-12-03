310 new cases, two more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 310 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also the state’s Covid-19 official spokesperson said that Lahad Datu recorded the highest number of cases yesterday with 310 cases, followed by Kota Kinabalu (57) and Sandakan (47).

“Out of the 310 cases, 160 (51.61 per cent) were from close contact screenings, 59 (19.03 per cent) from new and existing cluster screenings, 52 (16.77 per cent) from symptomatic screenings, 16 (5.16 per cent) from community screenings and 23 (7.41 per cent) from various other categories,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Masidi disclosed that Lahad Datu identified two new clusters yesterday, namely the Perdana Enam Cluster, which involved a supermarket and has 25 cumulative cases and the Jalan Kilang Cluster, which involved a factory and has 24 cumulative cases.

The state had also recorded two Covid-19 fatalities in Sandakan yesterday.

Masidi added that no new red zones were detected yesterday.

A total of 408 Covid-19 patients in the state recovered from the virus yesterday.