CMCO extension likely

KOTA KINABALU: The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) which is supposed to end in Sabah this Sunday is likely to be extended again as daily reports of Covid-19 cases are still at around triple digits.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the government is not confident in lifting the CMCO with the current high daily figures.

“Looking at the three-digit cases every day, looks like it is clear we are still in the danger zone. The number goes up and down all the time, so looking at the statistics, we should take it as a sign that we still need to comply with SOPs.

“It would be irresponsible to stop it now when the problem still persists,” he said in a virtual press conference last evening.

However, he said state and health officials are monitoring the situation daily.

Sabah recorded 229 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, with Lahad Datu recording the highest number of cases with 56 cases followed by Kota Kinabalu (55) and Tuaran (27).

“No new cluster was detected in Sabah today (Wednesday),” Masidi said.

Meanwhile, Sabah also recorded two Covid-19 fatalities in Kota Kinabalu yesterday.

No new red zone was detected yesterday.

A total of 260 Covid-19 patients in the state recovered from the virus.

Meanwhile, the National Security Council (NSC) has decided that Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) on Kg Nahaba and Kg Tegudon in Kota Belud will end today.

A risk assessment by health officials showed the infection rate in the two areas has decreased and is now under control.