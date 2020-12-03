Communication important to protect welfare of the disabled — Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Multilateral communication between the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (KKMM) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) continues to be enhanced to protect the welfare of the target group, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, says Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said the communication was important to convey accurate information apart from getting feedback for improvements.

“KKMM always strives to improve the welfare of the disabled, among others (with the proposal) to establish a special communications unit between the ministry and the disabled. This is important so that we can convey information more accurately and wisely.

“It is also important so that we can listen to the grouses and feedback from them,” he said after witnessing the rehearsal of the International Day of PwD concert at the Wisma Bernama compound here yesterday. Also present were Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun and Bernama chairman Senator Ras Adiba Radzi.

Rina, meanwhile, said several programmes had been organised by her ministry to improve the welfare of PwD, including the ‘Mithali Parents Award’ and the ‘Concerned Employer Award’ (private sector).

Commenting further, Rina said the government continuously strived to improve the welfare of 581,265 registered PwD in the country, including increasing the rates of several monthly assistances.

She said among the improvements included in Budget 2021 were to increase the monthly allowance of PwD who could not work from RM250 to RM300; PwD workers’ allowance from RM400 to RM450; PwD care assistance from RM350 to RM500; and RM5,000 tax relief for PwD couples.

“The Ministry hopes that the PwD will take advantage of the initiatives provided by the government,” she said.

The national-level PwD Day has been celebrated on Dec 3 annually since 1994, with this year’s theme being ‘Building the Welfare of the Disabled: Facing Change’. — Bernama