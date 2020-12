SIBU (Dec 3): About RM300,000 worth of illicit contraband were disposed of at Kemuyang Dumping site here this afternoon.

Sibu District police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the items included 5,835 cartons of cigarettes and 3,636 boxes of liquor of various brands.

“The items were exhibits (in court) after investigation were completed under the Customs Act 1967,” he added.