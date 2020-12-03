Covid-19: 1 new case involving local transmission in Serian recorded in Sarawak

KUCHING (Dec 3): Sarawak recorded one new Covid-19 case today, involving a local transmission in Serian today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

This brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,066.

SDMC said in a statement that the latest case involved an Indonesian man who went for a screening before starting work in a new workplace.

“Case 1,066 works as a general worker at a palm oil plantation in Serian. He took a rT-PCR Covid-19 test at a private hospital in Kuching on Dec 2 and results returned positive on the same day.

“He was asymptomatic and warded at Sarawak General Hospital isolation ward for further treatment,” the statement read.

MORE TO COME