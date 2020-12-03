Covid-19: Five more clusters identified in KL, Selangor, Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has identified five more new Covid-19 clusters involving Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Johor, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said the Desa Pinang Cluster was detected in the districts of Kepong, Lembah Pantai, Titiwangsa and Cheras in Kuala Lumpur as well as Gombak in Selangor.

The index case of this cluster was tested positive on Nov 28 through the screening of symptomatic individuals.

“As of today (yesterday), a total of 120 individuals from this cluster have been screened, with 25 found to be Covid-19 positive,” he told a news conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya yesterday.

Dr Noor Hisham said the second cluster, the Impian Cluster, was detected in Gombak and the index case tested positive on Nov 29 following a screening of symptomatic individuals.

He said that, as of today, 220 individuals had been screened and nine positive cases were detected.

He said the Baloi Cluster, meanwhile, was detected in Johor Baru and also in Pontian, Johor, with the index case testing positive for Covid-19 on Nov 28 following a screening of symptomatic individuals.

“As of today (yesterday), 166 individuals from this cluster have been screened and 30 have tested positive,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the fourth cluster, the Jernai Cluster, involved the district of Titiwangsa in Kuala Lumpur and the index case was reported to have tested positive on Nov 29 as a result of screening before going abroad.

He said that, as of Tuesday, 45 individuals from this cluster had been screened and 13 positive cases were detected.

He said the final cluster was the Seri Wangsa Cluster, which also involved Titiwangsa in Kuala Lumpur, with the index case testing positive on Nov 29 following a screening of symptomatic individuals.

“As of today, a total of 154 individuals have been screened and eight tested positive,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said that with the addition of these five new clusters, a total of 369 clusters have been reported so far.

He explained that a total of 186 clusters had ended, including two yesterday, namely the Cahaya Cluster and Alma Cluster.

“This takes the number of active clusters being monitored to 183 and, of the total, 44 clusters have reported an increased number of cases.

“The clusters which recorded the highest increase in new cases today (yesterday) are the Batu Tujuh Cluster (51 cases), Beringin Cluster (36 cases) and Kaya Cluster (33 cases),” he said. — Bernama