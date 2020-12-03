Covid-19 positive cases back to 3 digits with 851 new infections

PUTRAJAYA: After five days of four-digit figures, the number of new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia is back to three digits with 851 cases reported yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the total number of new cases, four were imported cases while 847 were locally transmitted, bringing the total number of active cases with infectivity to 10,686 cases.

“To date the total number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia stands at 68,020,” he told a press conference on Covid-19 development here yesterday.

He said there were 658 recoveries yesterday, taking the tally to 56,969 recovered cases (83.8 per cent) so far.

Dr Noor Hisham said the Klang Valley recorded 334 cases or 39.2 per cent of yesterday’s total.

Dr Noor Hisham said Selangor recorded 249 positive cases, Kuala Lumpur had 85 cases, followed by Sabah 229 cases (26.9 per cent) and Johor 102 cases (12.0 per cent).

He said 17 cases reported yesterday were related to the temporary detention centre (PTS) clusters where 14 cases originated from the Tembok cluster, Matambai (two cases) and Sibuga PTS (one case). Dr Noor Hisham said currently 122 cases are being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 47 requiring ventilators.

Two Covid-19 fatalities were reported at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Sabah, bringing the country’s death toll to 365 cases or 0.54 per cent of the total number of cases. — Bernama