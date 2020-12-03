Disabled urged to take advantage of free business registration with SSM

KUALA LUMPUR: People with Disabilities (OKU) who are interested in starting a business are advised to take the opportunity to register their business free under the Scheme One OKU 1 Business (S1OKU1P) offered by the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM).

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the renewal of business certificates was also provided free of charge under the scheme to encourage the disabled to get involved in business, especially in the current Covid-19 situation.

He said to date, 12,161 businesses had been registered under the S1OKU1P scheme which was first introduced in 2012

“There are more than 580,000 disabled people registered with the Welfare Department nationwide and only about 12,000 businesses are registered under the scheme.

“Many more people can register under the scheme and this is a big opportunity for them, and we are ready to help,” he told reporters after presenting the S1OKU1P business registration certificate to disabled entrepreneur Mohd Nor Abdullah here, yesterday.

The story of 28-year-old Mohd Nor, who was born without arms, went viral on social media recently when he set up a nasi lemak business named ‘Bujang Dek Mat’ in the vicinity of the Cheras LRT station.

Meanwhile, Nanta in a statement distributed at the event, said by registering a business with SSM, traders can give confidence to customers to deal with the business they run as well as the opportunity to expand their business potential.

“Having a registered business is very important for every entrepreneur including the disabled, to enable them to meet the application requirements for skills training assistance, financing and other assistance provided by government agencies,” he said.

Currently, the Business Registration Act 1956 stipulates that the fee for registering a new business and renewing the business registration is RM60 for using the trade name and RM30 for registration using a personal name. — Bernama