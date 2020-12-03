Dr Yii: Govt must be transparent in delivery Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine

KUCHING (Dec 3): The government must be transparent in their plans to deliver one million doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine to 500,000 Malaysians by the first quarter of next year, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

He said the recent news on the approval of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom (UK) and even plans to distribute it in their country as early as next week definitely cames as an exciting news as Malaysia has also signed a preliminary purchasing agreement with Pfizer to buy 12.8 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine.

“While this is indeed news that is highly welcomed, but the government must indeed be transparent in their plans in terms of logistics, distribution infrastructures, equity, and even proper education to prevent misinformation, confusion, and hesitancy.

“We must not be overly carried away by the announcement as a vaccine is not a silver bullet to the pandemic, especially since the announcement also stated that the doses will be spread out throughout next year, with Pfizer only delivering one million doses (for 500,000 people) to Malaysia by the first quarter of 2021,” he said in a press statement today.

Dr Yii added that in total, the deal involves 12.8 million doses of Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine, a two-dose regimen, which will cover about 6.4 million Malaysians or about 20 per cent of the population.

“On top of that, an additional 10 per cent of the population will be covered through the agreement Malaysia signed with the Covax facility, although they have yet to indicate whose vaccines in the Covax portfolio that they will be purchasing.

“This means, by the end of 2021, just under a third of Malaysia’s population may be vaccinated against Covid-19, which is still a long way to achieve herd immunity, which requires about 70 percent of the population to acquire some form of antibodies.

“How is it that the government intends to fill in the gap to reach that 70 per cent target, how many other companies are they negotiating with, how much is it expected to cost and what is the timeline that we are looking at so that the public are aware and not develop as sense of false security when the vaccine is first distributed in the community?”

Dr. Yii said based on the ministers answers recently, as part of the deal, Pfizer is to handle the shipment and delivery of their vaccine as it required ultra-cold storage of -70 degrees’ Celsius.

“The Ministry must clarify does this include delivering it all the way to the targeted user, not just shipping it to one central location in Malaysia or even just the main cities.

“This, of course, poses problems in our tropical weather especially target groups in the rural areas of Sabah and Sarawak and even in Peninsular Malaysia where there may not be proper infrastructures including ultra-cold freezers for such specialised distributions and while there are ultra-low temperature freezers in universities and research institutes, are they sufficient to cater for a nationwide distribution especially in the rural areas?

“If there is an issue with improper storage, it could make the mRNA vaccine unusable, with analysts projecting that about five to 10 per cent of the Pfizer vaccine could be made ineffective ‘due to inadequate storage conditions’,” he said.

On top of that, Dr Yii said since the Pfizer Vaccine is a two-dose regimen vaccine, taken about two to three weeks apart, how is the government going to help in the rural areas, especially the elderly in terms of logistics to make sure they are compliant and return back to take the second dosage and how will the storage of the vaccine be done for the period in between especially in the rural areas?

“We do not want them to take one dosage and not return for the second which may defeat the purpose of the vaccine itself as the user may not develop the required amount of antibody,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Yii would also like to ask the Health Ministry who are the initial intended target for the first batch of the vaccine.

“While it is generally understood that it should be reserved for frontliners, but I believe different considerations should be taken into including our epidemiology data on most affected population including the elderly with pre-existing conditions or high-risk and vulnerable population group, since there is where most deaths occur,” he said.

While waiting for the required scientific data for the vaccine to be approved by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) under the Ministry of Health (MOH), Dr Yii said the government should be starting a proper communication now to educate the public of the importance of such vaccine to prevent misinformation, confusion, and hesitancy.

“Resources should be allocated to properly educate and fight misinformation and pseudoscience which may increase vaccine hesitancy which will affect its distributions.

“These will require a whole of-society approach, that is why the National Vaccine Roadmap developed by the Ministry of Science, Technology & Innovation (Mosti) must include different research institutes, medical fraternities including the private practice and even elected representatives from across the political divide so that there is a joint collaboration to exemplify and coordinate communications to make sure this vaccine reaches its intended target and that no one get left behind regardless of their status, demographics or background,” he pointed out.