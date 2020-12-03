Driver killed after SUV rams trailer truck

KOTA KINABALU: The driver of a Toyota Rav 4 was pinned inside his sports utility vehicle (SUV) and dragged some 80 meters on the rear of a trailer truck along the Lintas Flyover, near Hotel No. 5 along Jalan Lintas, here midnight yesterday.

The victim, identified as Bryan Vun Chen Tsung, 22, from Taman Indah Permai, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics at 1.41 am on Dec 3.

Kota Kinabalu acting police chief Superintendent George Abdul Rakman said police investigation believed the incident occurred just after midnight on Thursday.

“The trailer was transporting bricks to Tuaran from Kinarut when the Toyota Rav 4 SUV apparently rammed into the rear of the trailer.

“The SUV was pinned at the rear of the trailer and dragged some 80 meters forward before the truck driver stopped to inspect,” said George, adding that the victim was pinned at the driver’s seat.

It took about an hour for Fire and Rescue Services personnel to extract the victim’s body from the vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the body has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a postmortem.

Police have since detained the driver of the trailer to assist investigation, said George, adding that the case will be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport act 1987.