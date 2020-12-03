Driving school owner lodges report over syndicate selling ‘cheap’ licences

KOTA SAMARAHAN: A driving school operator here recently lodged a police report in connection with the alleged sale of ‘cheap’ driving licences by a syndicate running a nationwide operation.

Kota Samarahan Driving Consortium Sdn Bhd owner Sim Kim Hua said he was compelled to file the report because the address used by the syndicate was similar to the address of his driving school.

“The syndicate appears to be operating in the Kampung Melaban area here, and there is no other driving school in this area apart from mine.

“I want to make it clear that my school is not involved in any way with this syndicate. The similarity in the two addresses may cause people to think my driving school is involved in such activity,” he told a press conference at his office here yesterday.

He said he first came to know of the matter after receiving phone calls from the public including some from Peninsular Malaysia, enquiring about the so-called cheap driving licence.

“I was shocked myself because I had never heard about such a thing,” he said, adding he later learned about the syndicate through several news reports.

He quoted one news report as saying that the syndicate offered to produce driving licences at a low price through an ‘under the table deal with an officer’.

Sim said one of the individuals who contacted him to acquire such a licence even sent him a screen grab of a conversation with a phone number used by the syndicate.

“It was through the screen grab that I found out that one of the addresses used by the syndicate as their so-called office is located near my driving school.

“My driving school has been operating in the Kampung Melaban area for 16 years. I have never heard of any office or institute involved in issuing any sort of driving licence located near my driving school before this,” he said.

In calling on the relevant authorities to probe the existence of this syndicate, Sim said he strongly believes that anyone who wants to obtain any sort of driving licence must do it through proper and legal channels to ensure they are truly qualified to be on the road.