Farmer’s body found 120km from where he fell into river at Song

SIBU (Dec 3): The body of a farmer who is believed to have fallen into the river in Song on Saturday was found floating about 120 kilometers away in the Batang Igan river in Kampung Rasau today.

Tuno Kudi, 59, was found by the public about 300 meters from SMK Batang Igan at about 12.40pm.

Song District Police Chief DSP Rowney Michael Jalak said the police arrived at the location at 3.50pm and found the body clad in green trousers and a blue t-shirt, as well as the deceased’s wallet which contained his identity card.

“The victim was also wearing a watch on his left hand but the victim’s palm was found to be severed from the right wrist,” he said, adding that the body would be sent to the Sibu Hospital morgue.

The deceased was reported missing last Saturday when he did not return to his longhouse in Rh Baro, Sungai Musah in Katibas, Song.

The complainant’s son, Gabriel Juti, was later informed by the villagers that the boat used by his father was found drifting in a fish pond area near the Katibas Bridge at 10 am, the same day.

A witness said the victim had gone to his shop to buy goods at around 7 am on the day of the incident.