Food delivery rider dies after head-on collision at Jalan Bampfylde

KUCHING (Dec 3): A food delivery rider died when he was involved in an accident with another vehicle at Jalan Bampfylde around 5pm today.

According to the Civil Defence Force, the deceased has been identified as Muhamad Audi Zikry Abdul Rahman, aged 20, from Jalan Datuk Ajibah Abol.

It is believed that the deceased, who was coming in the direction of Jalan Batu Lintang, had lost control of his machine and veered into the oncoming lane.

The deceased then collided head-on with an oncoming car.

Medical personnel declared that he had died at the scene. The police are still investigating the case.