JKM monthly allowance to be increased to RM1,000 immediately – Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 3): The government will immediately implement the proposal for the Social Welfare Department (JKM) monthly assistance of between RM200 and RM300 be increased to RM1,000.

Prime Minister Perdana Menteri Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that he would ensure that, under the caring government, eligible recipients of the assistance will have the same opportunities to live their lives like any other members of the society.

“Taking into consideration the current economic situation and cost of living, I have proposed for the JKM monthly assistance to the eligible recipients be increased to RM1,000 from the current amount of between RM200 and RM300.

“And of course, Persons with Disabilities (PwD) is included in this group of people who will benefit from the increase. I will make sure that the proposal is implemented immediately,” he said in a posting on his official Facebook page in conjunction with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities today.

It was reported that Muhyiddin had, in August this year, proposed for the increase of the monthly allowance to help the disabled community, which is part of the B40 group, as part of the aspirations of the Perikatan Nasional government under his leadership.

Muhyiddin said the disabled are part of the community that is always close and given attention to by him and the government.

“I personally have gone to the ground to meet with this group, such as during my visits to the Desa Rejang PPR flats in Setapak, here, and the Taman Sri Keramat PPR in Putatan, Sabah,” he explained.

He said the government through the Finance Ministry had announced several initiatives for the group during the recent tabling of 2021 Budget, including the increase of monthly allowance for unemployed PwD from RM250 to RM300, for employed PwD from RM400 to RM450 and for PwD care from RM350 to RM500.

According to JKM record, he said the number of registered PwD in Malaysia now stood at 581,265 and he hoped that the campaign to get more PwD registered could be intensified to ensure that no one will be left behind.

“This is important to ensure that they will not be left behind in getting government aid, especially in facing difficult times during the spread of the Covid-19.

“I pray that the disabled persons will have the best place in society so that they could also contribute to the development of the country. Happy International Day for Persons with Disabilities 2020,” he added. – Bernama