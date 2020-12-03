Kozin wins Top Real Estate Firm of the Year (Sarawak) award for 7th consecutive year

KUCHING: Kozin Real Estate Sdn Bhd (Kozin) bagged three awards at the recent National Real Estate Awards (NREA) virtual ceremony by the Malaysian Institute of Estate Agents (MIEA).

This recognition cements their position as the leading real estate firm in Sarawak. Kozin had also accomplished a historic milestone as they celebrated their 20th anniversary this year. They have come a long way and have grown to become one of the largest real estate firms in Sarawak.

Kozin has been awarded the Top Real Estate Firm of the Year 2020 (Sarawak) for the 7th consecutive year and also won the inaugural award for the Top Residential Real Estate Firm of the Year 2020 (Sarawak). One of their team leaders, Shirley Yeo Siok Li, was awarded the Top State Real Estate Negotiator (REN) of the Year 2020 (Sarawak). This has broken all records for any Malaysia firm.

These awards acknowledge the merits and achievements of the top real estate practitioners in Malaysia in 2019 and Kozin has done exceptionally well with around RM317 million in sales based on actual fees received. A significant portion of this came from PR1MA Homes, which amounted to around RM224 million in sales.

“We are proud to have achieved the noble objective of helping people fulfil their dream of owning a home and we will always aspire to excel in this industry in line with our motto ‘In Search of Excellence’,” said Kozin managing director Dato Alex Ting in a statement.

“To define a good firm from the mediocre requires discipline and motivation to surmount any obstacles along the journey,” he added.

Ting dedicated these awards to all their extremely dedicated and highly driven staff and clients as Kozin would not have achieved this success without them.

Meanwhile, MIEA in a statement said that the NREA is the Malaysian Oscars event for the Real Estate Industry and was attended virtually via Facebook Live by thousands of Real Estate industry players in Malaysia and Asean countries.

The inaugural Asean Real Estate Firm of the Year award was won by Hartamas Real Estate Sdn Bhd (Malaysia) and Green Circle Realty Sales, Inc (Philippines). This event recognises the top achievers throughout the country and was graced by the MIEA president Lim Boon Ping, and hosted by the MIEA CEO Soma Sundram on November 28. A record 62 submissions were received this year.

There are around 1,800 REAs, 2,200 PEAs and 25,000 RENs in Malaysia, of which Sarawak only has 29 REAs, 11 PEAs, and 605 RENs.

The number of illegal brokers is on the rise and we strongly encourage the public to be vigilant and only deal with registered RENs, PEAs, or REAs in any property transactions.

MIEA is conducting an online Zoom Negotiators Certification Course (ZNCC) to be held from Dec 3-6, and registration can be made at https://www.miea.com.my/ncc-online.

