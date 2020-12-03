Kunak homestay provides accommodation for security forces

KUNAK: The impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the tourism sector should not weaken the spirit of its players as the industry could emerge stronger in future.

Instead of merely waiting helplessly for the situation to return to normal the management of Kunak NT Adventure Homestay, an information centre and homestay operators in Kunak decided to use the homestay to provide accommodation for security forces during their operations in Kunak.

Its director, Ong Kim Wai said this was one of the contributions that they could provide to the local community in the war against Covid-19.

He said they provided accommodation to the security forces on duty here to provide comfort as well as to facilitate them while they protect us.

“It is understandable that the tourism sector players are affected by Covid-19 but do not let this current situation weaken our spirit.

“I believe things will get better and the new era of tourism after Covid-19 will be better and continue to develop in the future,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kunak police chief, Supt Baharin Mohd Tahir said this was good cooperation between the security forces and the public.

He said with such contribution and support from all parties, it will create a spirit of togetherness especially in the fight against Covid-19.

Baharin also added that the public had also played their part during this operation by complying with the Standard Operating Procedure that led to the smoothness of the operation.