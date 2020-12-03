Last remaining 71 flood victims return home

BINTULU: The temporary flood relief centre in Dewan Suarah Bintulu was closed at 2pm yesterday after the last remaining 71 flood victims from 25 families had returned to their houses in Ulu Segan.

Due to heavy rain last Saturday, several low-lying areas here were inundated, which forced the affected families to be moved to two temporary flood relief centres.

The temporary centre at Stadium Muhibah Bintulu officially closed on Tuesday after the last remaining 30 flood victims had returned to their homes.

Civil Defence Force (APM) Bintulu officer Lt (PA) Ra’idah Jomi said based on monitoring in Ulu Segan, the flood water had receded.

“The road is accessible for all vehicles and safe for them to return to their houses.

“The flood victims were transported back using the APM lorry while some families used their own transportation,” she added.