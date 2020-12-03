Lorry driver killed after vehicle overturns down slope

MUKAH: A 35-year-old lorry driver died after his vehicle skidded and overturned down a slope at KM2, Jalan Balak, Sepiring here on Tuesday.

Mukah police chief DSP Jimmy Panyau said the 4pm accident occurred while the lorry laden with oil palm fresh fruit bunches was descending a slope.

“The victim has been identified as Saidi Sahari from Kampung Lintang in Balingian. He suffered serious injuries to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Selangau Health Clinic,” Jimmy said in a statement yesterday.

He said rescuers needed time to extricate the victim from the vehicle because the front

portion of the lorry became buried in the ground.

Saidi’s body was later taken to Mukah Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.