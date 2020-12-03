PBK to clash with like-minded parties in urban, semi-urban seats in Sarawak polls

KUCHING (Dec 3): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) has decided to contest all urban and semi-urban seats in the coming 12th state election on its own as it could not reach an agreement with other parties, its president Voon Lee Shan said.

“We have decided to contest all urban and semi urban seats without any collaboration with any local and Malayan political parties. We decided to go alone in urban and semi-urban seats after much encouragement from our party supporters.

“This decision is done after compromise could not be found with other political parties to work together in our quest for independence,” he said in a statement today.

Voon said PBK had tried to work out a formula with other politicians who had a vision to fight for Sarawak independence but since no common ground could be agreed upon, PBK was left with no choice but to contest in seats that other pro-independence parties were eyeing.

“We thought to leave them alone to fight for Sarawak independence but the supporters had insisted us not to back out because they see our quest of independence is practical, real and serious,” he said.

Voon said as for rural seats, and despite Covid-19, PBK’s potential candidates had been very active on the ground.

He said the party was confident it would create many upset in rural seats as they were no longer ‘safe deposits’ for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“Most of our potential candidates are professionals with many holding masters and doctorate degrees.,” he said.