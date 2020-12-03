Posters claiming CMCO to be extended until Jan 3 fake

KOTA KINABALU: Posters have been circulating online that claimed the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Sabah and several states and federal territories has been extended to January 3, 2021.

The poster purported that the CMCO in Selangor, Sabah, Labuan, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Perak, Terengganu and Penang would be extended past the scheduled end on December 6.

The National Security Council (NSC) said the posters were fake.

“THIS IS FALSE !! If you’re not sure, do not share. Make sure you get the authentic info from the Official NSC Telegram,” said the NSC on its official Facebook page.

On Wednesday, Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the CMCO may be extended in the state as the daily Covid-19 cases are still high at triple digits.

No announcement has been made so far regarding the expiry of the CMCO this Sunday.