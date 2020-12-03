‘RTP, MRP effective in addressing local needs’

LAWAS: Funding under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) and Minor Rural Project (MRP) from GPS elected representatives has been effective in addressing local community needs in the state, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

A total of RM5 million is allocated annually under RTP to each GPS elected representative to implement various development projects. It was introduced by former Chief Minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem (Tok Nan) in 2014 and continued by his successor Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“For as long as the state of Sarawak is ruled by GPS under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari, these bottom-up RTP introduced by Tok Nan and the MRP projects will continue to be implemented,” he said.

Awang Tengah was officiating at the presentation ceremony of cheques to local suppliers of flowering plants to Lawas District Council landscape department, MRP grants for local NGOs and zakat aid to 50 asnaf students here yesterday.

RTP and MRP grants are allocated for community halls, bridges, places of worship, cement roads to houses and villages, and community welfare projects requested by the people through their elected representative in the ruling coalition.

Awang Tengah, who is also the Second Minister of Urban Development and Natural Resources and Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, called for continued support and cooperation of the rural population to facilitate implementation of approved and future projects in their locality.

He said the GPS state government cared about the welfare of the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic which had affected many economic activities and resulted in many Sarawakians losing their jobs.

Pointing to the four Sarawakku Sayang aid packages with an allocation of RM1.74 billion, he said many different types of aid covering various groups, including the Small and Medium Industry (SMI) entrepreneurs, hawkers and others, were delivered to the people.

The federal PN government, of which GPS is a partner, has channelled Penjana aid to stimulate the economy apart from the Prihatin aid for Malaysians, he added.

On development in Lawas, he called on the local council to turn Lawas into a tourist attraction with beautiful landscapes of greenery and flowers next year to attract more visitors to the district, and boost the tourism industry.

Sundar township, he added, will be focussing next year on the development of beautiful landscape, leisure activities and other facilities.

Also presenat at the function were Northern Region Development Agency (NRDA) regional director Datu Ubaidillah Abdul Latif, Limbang Resident Ir Ahmad Denney Ahmad Fauzi, Lawas district officer Ladin Atok, Lawas District Council secretary Zulkifli Sahari and other dignitaries.