Sabah FC announce Lucas Kalang as head coach

KUCHING: Lucas Kalang Laeng feels honoured to be appointed as Sabah FC head coach for the next Malaysian League season.

Lucas, who holds a Pro A Licence, is grateful to be given the trust by the Sabah Football Association to lead the Super League team.

“I am really honoured to be given the job and it comes with a heavy responsibility.

“I would also like to thank Sabah Football Association president Dato Verdon Bahanda,” said the 63-year old via a telephone interview from Bario yesterday.

“It is good to have something to look forward to in 2021 and this is indeed a big challenge for me as there will be a lot of sacrifice and hard work involved to produce a positive result.

“I hope to do my very best and with the cooperation and support from the Sabah Football Association management, coaching staff and players, I believe we can work out positive results,” he added.

On Tuesday, Verdon announced that Lucas would lead the Sabah FC team next season and he was chosen based on his qualifications, vast coaching experience and knowledge in sports science.

Lucas, who played for Sarawak from 1983 to 1988, headed the Sarawak Football Development Programme from 2005 to 2016 and was head coach of the Sarawak FA youth development in 2017.

He was acting director of the Sarawak Sports Council from 2014 to 2016.