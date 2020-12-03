Spend time wisely and have fear in God, Kayan youths told

MIRI: The Kayan youths are called to keep improving and stay in tune with the times and have confidence in their ability because these basic beliefs play a major role in determining a person’s success over time.

The advice came from Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau, saying regardless of their background they should spend time and get involved in quality activities.

“It is definitely an advantage to anyone spending time and involving themselves in social activities because it allows them to meet positive thinking people, like in church events like this,” Dennis said when officiating at a Pre-Christmas dinner organised by the Kayan Youth Ministry at a leading hotel here last Sunday.

Dennis shared that from his observation, Kayans never seemed to get what they want in life because they lose focus on what is most important.

“If you (the Kayan youths) look at successful people, they make a continuous effort to stay focused on those things that can really make a difference in their goals and lives,” he said.

However, he added, this can be difficult at times because we live in a world that is consistently vying for our energy and attention.

“Some of us are motivated by the desire to experience pleasure and avoid pain and some get easily influenced by non-important matters in life.

“Because of this, we sometimes tend to spread ourselves thin by engaging in these pleasurable, yet unproductive activities.

“Therefore be wise when spending time and energy in relationships, hobbies and other social activities,” he advised.

He further shared his thoughts on the challenges faced by youths of today.

“Therefore, I urge our youth to always commit to improving themselves, especially in education. There are available opportunities offered by local and foreign education institutions here in Miri and Sarawak,” he said.

He advised that if they have a diploma today, they should aim for degree through continuous learning, saying people who are truly successful in their chosen profession discovered that the secret to their success is in their ability to discover their strengths and to organise their life so that those strengths could be applied.

At the same time, Dennis urged Kayan youth to put their religious belief upper most in their life and to be committed to their faith.

“Having strong religious belief will make you strong in facing life challenges and difficulties,” he reminded.

He further shared his concern that many Christian youths today, despite their parents’ strong religious belief, seemed to shy away from churches and church activities.

For that, the assemblyman told church elders to reach out to these youth who might be facing crisis in life.

“Only with strong religious footing will one be able resist worldly temptation,” Dennis added.

He urged Kayan youth to appreciate the peace and harmony the state and country offer and work together with the government to ensure this condition prevails.

He told them to be wise when using social media and not to be easily influenced by individuals or groups who pretend to champion their so-called rights, reminding that many of these are done with selfish political agendas or self-gains.

He also informed that the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had assured that Christians in Sarawak are free to use the Holy Bible and the word ‘Allah’, which is further reinforced by the setting up of Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) under the Chief Minister’s Office.

Meanwhile, the prime purpose of organising the inaugural event was for the Kayan youth of Christian faith from all denominations to celebrate Christmas as well as a platform to gather them to enhance rapport among youth.

More than 300 Christian youth attended the gathering.