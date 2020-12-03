Tanjung Manis Port to be upgraded with RM39.4 mil navigational system

TANJUNG MANIS (Dec 3): The Sarawak government has approved RM39.4 million for the installation of the Aids to Navigation (AtoN) system at the Tanjung Manis Port in line with the requirements of the International Association of Marine.

Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development, Datuk Julaihi Narawi, said the AtoN installation project was expected to be completed by 2022.

“The installation of AtoN is important to guide the ships that are using this route,” he told reporters during a working visit to the port today.

The Sebuyau assemblyman said a sophisticated, efficient and complete port plays an important role in developing a country or state.

“We hope with Tanjung Manis Port here, it will play a role in developing the central region. We are confident that Tanjung Manis Port can play a role as a gateway to the central region, in addition to other nearby ports,” he said.

Julaihi said Tanjung Manis Port could handle up to 5.8 million tonnes of cargo including 230,000 TEUs (equivalent to 20 feet) containers every year.

According to him, until October 2020, Tanjung Manis Port handled 1.48 million tonnes of cargo compared to 1.97 million tonnes of cargo in the same period in 2019.

“Tanjung Manis Port handled 25,050 TEUs of containers as of October this year compared to 30,399 TEUs in the same period in 2019. This means that there is a reduction due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic since the beginning of this year,” he said.

He hoped that the number of cargoes and containers at Tanjung Manis Port would increase again after the situation recovers.