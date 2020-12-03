Willie: Extra RM50 to fill gap in sale price of FFB

KUCHING: Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Willie Mongin said many dealers were charging smallholders an extra RM50 per tonne for their service to receive fresh fruit bunches ( FFB) in Hulu Rajang.

The reason: They want to capitalise on the big gap in selling price afforded to smallholders and cooperatives.

Willie, who is Puncak Borneo MP, said the FFB price for smallholders is RM450 per tonne and for cooperatives RM600 per tonne.

“We are in midst of getting information from Malaysian Palm Oil Board ( MPOB) on what the powers are to stop dealers from charging smallholders extra. We are also asking the cooperatives to sit down and talk with the smallholders in order to assist them,” Willie said when contacted yesterday.

Willie was reacting to comment from Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong that a probe should be carried out on allegation that dealers were charging smallholders an extra RM50 per tonne of FFB, for their services.

When contacted too yesterday, Ugak said the planters who had complained to him were those from Punan Bah in Belaga.

When debating the Supply Bill 2021 in parliament on Monday, Ugak said he was hoping the matter could be investigated immediately.

When contacted, MPOB Sarawak said they would issue a statement in due course.