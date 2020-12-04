‘Alena’s ‘Midang Midang’ showcases Sarawak’s culture on global stage’

KUCHING: Alena Murang’s award-winning music video ‘Midang Midang’ has showcased the best of Sarawak’s unique cultural diversity and identity on the global stage, said state Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

In congratulating the Sarawakian artiste for bagging the Best Styling Award at the Buenos Aires Music Video Festival, he said the achievement was ‘simply astounding’ and that his ministry would consider supporting similar initiatives in the future.

“Heartiest congratulations to Alena Murang and her teammates Sarah Lois Dorai and Gabriel Padan for winning the ‘Best Styling’ video music award category at the Buenos Aires Music Video Festival 2020 in Argentina which ended on Nov 29.

“It is truly an honour for all of us in Sarawak to have Alena as the sape-playing artiste who successfully conveyed the subtle messages on our unique culture, fashion and traditions in a beautiful music video that is really fantastic,” said Abdul Karim in a statement yesterday.

He said it was also heartening to see that Alena’s outfits and accessories featured in the award-winning music video were from local designers and traditional craft workers, adding that the video presentation was tastefully done to showcase Sarawak’s identity and cultural stories in a fashionable way.

“As the minister in charge of tourism, I am very pleased to note that the music video was shot in the Bario Highlands and the beautiful Tusau Beach in Miri which can potentially stir keen interest among viewers from other countries, particularly those who want to know more about our tourism attractions,” he enthused.

‘Midang Midang’ was produced by film creative hub Project Room together with Alena’s Kanid Studio, and was launched on Nov 27 last year with the support of Sarawak Tourism Board and Miri City Council. It has so far garnered over 40,000 views on YouTube.

In a recent interview, Alena said ‘Midang Midang’ showcased the traditional Kelabit song in a contemporary concept fused with Kelabit elements and Sarawak fashion.

The singer-songwriter, who is of Kelabit and English-Italian parentage, also said the outfits and accessories worn in the video were all from Sarawakian designers and craft workers while traditional beads were also featured to signify her Kelabit influences.