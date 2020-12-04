Awang Tengah: Committee overseeing issues and challenges faced when exporting goods to Singapore to be set up

KUCHING (Dec 4): A committee will be set up to address issues and challenges faced by Sarawakian exporters when exporting products to Singapore, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Awang Tengah, who is also Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development, said he had been briefed on these issues and challenges during a meeting with the management of Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos) via video conferencing today.

“I would set up a committee soon to address these issues, in collaboration with relevant ministries, agencies and business chambers,” he said today.

Awang Tengah also said Statos, since it was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in August last year, has strived to promote Sarawak to Singapore and beyond.

“Several products such as local midin ferns, frozen patin fish, Sarawakian noodles and more are now being sold in Singapore. Since its launch last year, it has continued to assist local producers to export to Singapore and beyond,” he added.

He enthused that following the success of Statos, the Sarawak government is looking to set up similar offices in Brunei Darussalam and Pontianak, Indonesia to further promote Sarawak as a destination for investment, trade and tourism.

The meeting with Statos management was also attended by Assistant Ministers Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais and Datuk Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development (Mintred) permanent secretary Datu Liaw Soon Eng and senior officers.

Statos was represented by its chairman of board of directors Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani, chief executive officer Chew Chang Guan and manager (Finance, Corporate Affairs, Trade and Investment) Kenny Lau who joined via video call.

Apart from discussing issues and challenges, the meeting also discussed leveraging on Statos to further promote international investment, trade and tourism for Sarawak.