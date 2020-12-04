Boy attacked by crocodile

TUARAN: A 16-year-old boy had a close shave when he was attacked by a five-foot long crocodile at Sungai Mengkabong, here on Thursday.

Tuaran police chief DSP Mohd Hamizi Halim said the boy, Azlan Arif Abdullah, is under doctors’ supervision and in stable condition at the Tuaran hospital.

Mohd Hamizi said the incident happened when the victim and seven of his friends were looking for river snails along the river bank around 3.15pm on Dec 3.

“The friends heard the boy yelling for help, when he was allegedly attacked by the crocodile, and managed to pull him to safety,” said Mohd Hamizi, adding that the crocodile was believed to be about five feet long.

The boy was immediately taken to Tuaran hospital for treatment for injuries on his body and legs.

Mohd Hamizi said police will refer the case to the Wildlife Department for further action.

He reminds the public not to play along river banks to avoid untoward incidents from happening, especially during the raining season.