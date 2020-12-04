Christmas party through Zoom Dec 18

TAWAU: The Tawau Basel Christian Church of Malaysia (BCCM) Sunday School will hold an inaugural Christmas party through Zoom app on the evening of December 18.

The online celebration will start at 7.30pm and the theme is “A Bunny’s Christmas Wish – To Give”, which will be conducted by Christy Chok.

There will be a series of activities in the online party such as games, worship and praise, Bible story sharing, artwork (folding stars), Quizizz, pictorial quiz games and others.

Every Sunday School children is encouraged to register themselves for the online Christmas party by December 13, 2020 and children aged nine years old and below must be accompanied by their parents throughout the online session.

In addition, the Sunday School will also distribute Christmas gift to their children door by door within December 7-9 in compliance with the stated SOPs.

For any inquiries or registration, contact teacher Dee HT at 016-8260122 or Yuri at 014-6771651.