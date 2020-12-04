Covid-19: 1 new case in Sarawak today classified as imported case involving Indonesian man

KUCHING (Dec 4): Sarawak recorded one new case of Covid-19 in Kuching district today, classified as an Import Case A, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in a statement.

This brings the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,067.

The case involves an Indonesian man from Kalimantan, Indonesia who has underwent a self-screening test at a private medical laboratory in Kuching as a procedure before starting work as a shop assistant here.

He took the rT-PCR Covid-19 test on Dec 1, and tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec 3. He did not show any signs and symptoms of infection.

He has been admitted to the isolation ward at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment.

Based on preliminary investigations, the case entered Sarawak in the middle of November. He is believed to have entered illegally as there is no data of his entry on record. He also does not have any record of Covid-19 screening prior to this.

Upon arrival in Sarawak with a few other friends, the case had undergone self-quarantine for 14 days at a house before taking the rT-PCR Covid-19 test on Dec1. He has no close contacts to any previously identified positive cases.

The case is still under investigation and contact tracing is being actively done. Until the investigation is completed, it is categorised as Import Case A, which is an infection originating from the case’s home country (in this case, Indonesia).

SDMC also reported that no new clusters were detected today, as the number of active clusters in the state remains unchanged at six and are the Besi Cluster, Jalan Abell Cluster, Baki Cluster, Seladah Cluster, Greenhill Cluster and Wisma Saberkas Cluster. All of them are located in Kuching.

Meanwhile, the Committee informed that there was one case who has recovered from the virus and has been discharged today from Miri Hospital.

“As of today, 1,033 or 96.81 per cent of total cases have recovered and have been discharged.

“A total of 15 cases are still being treated at hospital isolation wards. Out of that, 10 are at SGH, three in Miri Hospital and two in Sibu Hospital,” it said.

As for perrsons-under-investigation (PUIs), there were 31 new ones, with two still awaiting lab results.

This brings the cumulative total of PUIs to 10,834.

As for perosns-under-surveillance (PUS), there are 202 individuals who have checked into hotels for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total of current PUS to 3,940 individuals at 39 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

To date, those who have completed their quarantine period stand at 35,800.

With no deaths reported, the state’s death toll remains unchanged at 19 or 1.78 per cent of the total number of cases.

Miri District has also changed from a yellow zone to green after no cases of local infection were detected or reported within the last 14 days.

Kuching and Serian districts remain classified as yellow zones, with a total of three cases of local infections were reported in the last 14 days, with two in Kuching and one in Serian.

The remaining 37 districts are classified as green zones.