Covid-19: Four new clusters detected, three in Sabah, one in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has identified four more new Covid-19 clusters, with three in Sabah and one in Selangor.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the first cluster in Sabah, known as Jalan Kilang Cluster, was detected in Lahad Datu, Sabah with the early cases were confirmed Covid-19 positive starting Nov 15 as a result of workplace screening at a factory.

“As of today (yesterday), a total of 104 individuals have been screened, with 24 cases detected positive for Covid-19,” he said in a statement.

On the Perdana Enam Cluster, Dr Noor Hisham said it was also detected in Lahad Datu with the index case tested positive on Nov 22 as a result of symptomatic individual screening.

He said that, as of yesterday, 213 individuals had been screened and 25 positive cases were detected.

The third cluster, known as the Jalan Kubota Cluster, was detected in Tawau, Sabah with the index case was tested Covid-19 positive on Nov 25 as a result of symptomatic individual screening.

As of yesterday, Dr Noor Hisham said 72 individuals had been screened and 14 cases were tested positive for Covid-19.

Regarding a cluster in Selangor, he said it is known as the Monsoon Cluster, involving the Petaling district, with the index case testing positive on Nov 29 following a screening of symptomatic individuals.

“As of today (yesterday), 106 individuals from this cluster have been screened and 19 have tested positive,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said that with the addition of these four new clusters, a total of 373 clusters have been reported so far.

Dr Noor Hisham explained that a total of 189 clusters had ended, including three today, namely the Bukit Cluster, Tujuh Serangkai Cluster and Laut Cluster.

“This takes the number of active clusters being monitored to 184 and, of the total, 43 clusters have reported an increased number of cases.

“The clusters which recorded the highest increase in new cases today (yesterday) are the Usaha Cluster (84 cases), Kaya Cluster (74 cases) and Hentian Cluster (60 cases),” he said. — Bernama