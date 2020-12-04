Covid-19 victim’s family receives Socso aid

TAWAU: The Employees Social Security Organization (Socso) here yesterday handed funeral management assistance to the family of Rico @ Razak Ismail who died from Covid-19.

Tawau Socso head, Joseph Immanuel said the RM2,000 grant was handed over to the deceased’s younger brother, Mahadir Ismail, 40, who represented his other siblings.

“The late Razak, who was 53 years old and still single, was confirmed dead on November 4 at the Tawau Hospital.

“As the deceased is still single and both his parents have died, there is no heir other than his siblings, however Socso cannot pay the pension benefits to them,” he said.

He said, in the Socso record, the late Razak had many employers and worked in other companies before.

“The next of kin of the late Razak is the third recipient of Socso assistance involving victims who died of Covid-19,” he added.

Joseph also requested the cooperation of all parties, especially family members who were affected by the disaster to inform the Socso office for further action.