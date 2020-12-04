Facebook photo contest to spreading positivity

KOTA KINABALU: In collaboration with Sabah Tourism Board, Excellence Eco Tours, and Partners involved, CarHub is organizing a Facebook photo contest with the theme “Sayang Sabah and Let’s CarHub”.

The main objective of this contest is to spread positivity among the Sabahan community in what everyone would consider a very challenging year, its organising committee said in a statement today.

“The year 2020 has been tough on many as the pandemic without a doubt has taken its toll on the people, not only financially but also emotionally.

“CarHub, along with Sabah Tourism Board and Excellence Eco Tours, would like to encourage positive engagement activities through this contest and to remind the community to stay positive and that we can get through this together.”

CarHub “www.carhub.my” is a third-party car site promoting transparency in the used car trade in the market. The site provides the community a platform featuring a new concept in selling vehicles (preloved) and a new face to purchase used car vehicles in a better and safer (low risk) method.

Vehicles enrolled in the CarHub program and services, which are free ads and “Bagus, Pintar and Express”, where vehicles would undergo an inspection process of the existing car condition by the CarHub team to help interested buyers in getting better insights for making decisions in the used car purchasing segment whether it is from private or used car dealer.

Since the conditions of the vehicles are among the major aspect when it comes to buying used cars, the vehicles would first go through an inspection process before enrolling into the “Bagus,Pintar and Express” Program.

“Express” program would be available soon and is projected to bring forth a simple, better and faster selling experience from the seller’s point of view.

Anyone who is interested in participating must first “like” and follow the CarHub Facebook Page before uploading a picture of your vehicle whether its your vehicle alone, with you or you and your loved ones, and must be accompanied with any iconic landmark or beautiful background within Sabah. The hashtag “SayangSabahLetsCarHub” must be included in their Facebook posts.

Contestant shall start to post their pictures within the contest period which is from December 11 until December 19, 2020.

Top 3 pictures with the most “likes” shall be entitled to top prizes and creative pictures would be handpicked by CarHub and be given consolation prizes. Prizes are sponsored by Sabah Tourism Board, Excellence Eco Tours and partners in this joint campaigning effort. For more details please visit the CarHub Facebook Page.