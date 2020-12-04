FGV has taken steps to address US allegation

KUALA LUMPUR: FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV) has taken steps to ensure that the rights of its workers are respected and protected while awaiting a response from the United States’ Customs and Border Protection agency on the Withhold Release Order issued on FGV’s products.

The palm oil producer has also decided to revisit the appointment of an independent third-party audit firm for an audit of its operations after it has been satisfied that all of its measures have been strengthened and implemented accordingly.

Measures include improving facilities, such as housing, clinics, schools, shops and places of worship within a reasonable period of time for the workers’ benefit, it said.

FGV also iterated that it has communicated with the CBP via a conference call on Oct 8, 2020, to seek clarification on the allegations of forced labour within its plantations.

“However, the CBP did not reveal any information about its findings except that its research had identified 11 International Labour Organisation (ILO) indicators of forced labour in FGV’s practices.

“The CBP also did not disclose any further information about its findings, including the nature or locations of any incidence linked to such indicators,” it added.

Despite this, FGV said it remains committed towards the implementation of its action plan under its affiliation with the Fair Labour Association, adding that the next progress report on the action plan is due to be published on March 31, 2021. — Bernama