Fuel prices: RON95, RON97 up 3 sen, diesel up 5 sen

Harga Runcit Produk Petroleum Bagi Tempoh 5 Disember 2020 Sehingga 11 Disember 2020. pic.twitter.com/WKQ4eVsso4 — Ministry of Finance🇲🇾 (@MOFmalaysia) December 4, 2020

KUCHING (Dec 5): The price of petrol will go up by 3 sen this week, while diesel will see a 5 sen increase.

The price per litre for RON95 will rise to RM1.70 per litre, whereas RON97 will be priced at RM2.00 per litre.

Diesel will be priced at RM1.90 per litre after the price change, which will take place at midnight (Dec 5) tonight.

The prices will remain unchanged until the next fuel price revision on Dec 11.

Malaysia has also recently revoked the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel, which were previously set at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.