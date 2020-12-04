I will not dissolve the State Assembly – Ahmad Faizal

IPOH (Dec 4): Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu will not propose for the dissolution of the State Assembly to the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah despite having lost the vote of confidence in the sitting today.

Ahmad Faizal, who is Chenderiang assemblyman, said he said he accepted the result of the vote with an open heart, but would not propose for dissolution of the State Assembly due to the unconducive current situation following the spread of COVID-19.

“Of course when I have an audience with the Sultan, I can propose for the State Assembly be dissolved, but do we want that? No way, the current situation is not conducive for an election (to be called). So, what should I do?

“I have to be a nice person, keep quiet and give my support to the person chosen by the Sultan to be the next menteri besar in the best interests of the people.

“I’m just an ordinary leader who, when entrusted with the responsibilities, had tried to do my level best, and when the time comes, like today, will just let it go nicely. I hope everyone can accept this. It’s not about us, it’s about serving the people,” he told a press conference after gracing the presentation of Approval Letter for Mosque and Surau Projects in Perak at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan here today.

Ahmad Faizal failed to obtain the majority support of the State Assembly today after receiving only 10 votes of support, while 48 assemblymen voted against him, and one abstained from voting on the motion moved by Pengkalan Baru assemblyman Datuk Abd Manap Hashim of Barisan Nasional (BN).

The Perak State Assembly comprises 25 BN (UMNO) assemblymen, DAP (16), Bersatu (5), Amanah (5), PKR (3), PAS (3), and one each from Gerakan and Independent.

Ahmad Faizal, who is Bersatu deputy president, was reappointed as the Menteri Besar under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government formed with the mandate given by 32 assemblymen on March 13 after Bersatu left Pakatan Harapan (PH).

He had earlier led the PH state government after the 14th general election in 2018. The Perak PH government collapsed on March 10 this year after Ahmad Faizal resigned.

Elaborating on the result of the vote, Ahmad Faizal said he accepted the decision and thanked the 10 assemblymen who voted in his favour.

“There are many others who supported me but had to follow their parties’ decision. They personally came to see me (after the vote) and told me that they were not happy, but what is done cannot be undone.

“After all, this is politics, it can happen to anyone,” he said. — Bernama