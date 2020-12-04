Kapit Uptown Market draws good crowd of buyers and sellers

KAPIT: The new Kapit Uptown Market at Jalan Kubu Lama, which runs from 4pm to 11pm daily, has managed to draw enterprising hawkers as well as interested customers.

On Wednesday, its second evening of operations, there were some 20 mobile stalls offering merchandise ranging from toys, to handicrafts, clothes, kitchenware, drinks, as well as food such as chicken wings, satay, grilled fish, and nasi lemak.

There is also a café and bistro that plays music.

Customers, including families, were seen enjoying the night market environment.

When contacted, Kapit District Council walikota Lating Minggang advised vehicle owners not to park at Jalan Kubu Lama from 4pm till 11pm daily to ensure the Kapit Uptown Market is able to run smoothly.

He said the night market is a new attraction for both locals and visitors.

It is also an opportunity for hawkers to earn extra income, he added.